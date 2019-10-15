UrduPoint.com
British Royal Couple Visits Girls High School In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:39 PM

British Royal couple visits Girls High School in Islamabad

The British Royal couple, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Government Girls High School, University Colony in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) The British Royal couple, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Government Girls High School, University Colony in Islamabad today.They saw different parts of the school and also inspected a class of mathematics.

They got mixed up with the students of the school.

The school administration briefed the royal couple about the school. The royal couple was also apprised about education system in Pakistan.The royal couple during five-day visit is scheduled to visit Northern Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides capital Islamabad and Lahore.The duo is also scheduled to meet with President and Prime Minister besides attending other engagements.

