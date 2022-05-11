British Royal Defence College delegation visits National Security Division

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A delegation from British Royal Defence College led by Air Vice Marshall, Garry Tunnicliffe, on Wednesday visited the National Security Division (NSD) as part of their study tour to Pakistan.

The delegation was briefed about National Security Division and contours (outline) of Pakistan's National Security Policy, said a news release.

The delegation thanked Secretary of National Security Division Engineer Aamir Hasan and his team for a comprehensive briefing on regional and global security issues.

The Secretary NSD also presented memento to Air Marshal Garry Tunnicliffe at the culmination of the briefing.