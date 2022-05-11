UrduPoint.com

British Royal Defence College Delegation Visits National Security Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 07:13 PM

British Royal Defence College delegation visits National Security Division

A delegation from British Royal Defence College led by Air Vice Marshall, Garry Tunnicliffe, on Wednesday visited the National Security Division (NSD) as part of their study tour to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A delegation from British Royal Defence College led by Air Vice Marshall, Garry Tunnicliffe, on Wednesday visited the National Security Division (NSD) as part of their study tour to Pakistan.

The delegation was briefed about National Security Division and contours (outline) of Pakistan's National Security Policy, said a news release.

The delegation thanked Secretary of National Security Division Engineer Aamir Hasan and his team for a comprehensive briefing on regional and global security issues.

The Secretary NSD also presented memento to Air Marshal Garry Tunnicliffe at the culmination of the briefing.

Related Topics

Pakistan From

Recent Stories

Biden Admin. to Double Funding for Domestic Fertil ..

Biden Admin. to Double Funding for Domestic Fertilizer Production to $500Mln - W ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing ..

Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing numerous scholarships to stude ..

3 minutes ago
 Renewable energy to grow to new record in 2022: IE ..

Renewable energy to grow to new record in 2022: IEA

3 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 2 kg narcotics; arrests two

ANF recovers over 2 kg narcotics; arrests two

3 minutes ago
 Three peddlers arrested, 10Kg hashish, 1Kg ice-dru ..

Three peddlers arrested, 10Kg hashish, 1Kg ice-drug recovered

8 minutes ago
 Woman, two minors drown to death in Mardakhel Dam

Woman, two minors drown to death in Mardakhel Dam

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.