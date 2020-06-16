UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Should Hand Over Criminals To Pakistan: Fawad Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

British should hand over criminals to Pakistan: Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said although real killer of Wali Khan Babar was sitting in London but arrest of the hitman had reminded about the mafia that ruled Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said although real killer of Wali Khan Babar was sitting in London but arrest of the hitman had reminded about the mafia that ruled Karachi.

In a tweet, he said Karachi of today was a paradise as compared to the Karachi which was a victim of oppressionand a lot of blood was spilled there.

Britain should hand over the criminals to Pakistan so that these Satans could reach to their end, Fawad said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology London Criminals Blood

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

9 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

17 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

25 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

39 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

39 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.