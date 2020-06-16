British should hand over criminals to Pakistan: Fawad Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said although real killer of Wali Khan Babar was sitting in London but arrest of the hitman had reminded about the mafia that ruled Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said although real killer of Wali Khan Babar was sitting in London but arrest of the hitman had reminded about the mafia that ruled Karachi.

In a tweet, he said Karachi of today was a paradise as compared to the Karachi which was a victim of oppressionand a lot of blood was spilled there.

Britain should hand over the criminals to Pakistan so that these Satans could reach to their end, Fawad said.