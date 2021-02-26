British social development activist vidits schools in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Jessica Achilles, Second Secretary of the British Social Development Programme, along with Mona Shamusuddin, British Deputy Head of Mission, visited the office of the Nari Foundation, a local non government orgnization Sukkur on Thursday evening.

They visited several non formal schools in Khairpur run by Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), UKAID.

During the visit to schools, the British delegation also took tests of English, mathematics and other subjects from childrenQalandar Bakhash, Head of Department of education, HANDS, said that they were supporting 300 non-formal schools in Karachi, Shahdadkot and Khairpur districts of northern Sindh.