British Virgin Islands Court Recalls Orders Passed Against PIA In Reko Diq Case: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

British Virgin Islands court recalls orders passed against PIA in Reko Diq case: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the High Court of British Virgin Islands had recalled all of its earlier orders, passed against the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in the Reko Diq case.

In a tweet, he congratulated the entire nation on such a great legal victory for the PIA and Pakistan.

"Congratulations Pakistan! British Virgin Island High court has announced a verdict in favor of PIA. In Reko Diq case, all orders passed against PIA earlier are removed now. Receiver removed from Rosevelt hotel in NY [New York], Scribe hotel in Paris and cost of litigation is awarded," he tweetedAccording to the media reports, the High Court of British Virgin Islands in its earlier order, passed an year ago, attached certain assets of the PIA.

More Stories From Pakistan

