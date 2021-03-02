UrduPoint.com
British Woman Builds Earthquake Destroyed School From Her Pocket

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

British woman builds earthquake destroyed school from her pocket

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A Pakistan origin British woman set a glorious example by constructing a Primary school in a far flung village of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which the government could not rebuilt after 2005 earthquake spending her savings from overtime working income.

Tears in her eyes, 28 year old Shairee Khan nurse by profession, inaugurated the newly built primary school comprising on 3 class rooms, one office room and two washrooms along with other facilities constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 2 million at Cheerban Punjkoot village, some 50 kilometers of here.

Shairee travelled to Britain to Muzaffarabad to watch her dreaming coming true with open eyes as it was unbelievable for her that such a building could be constructed at the cost of only 1.9 million rupees and appreciated her local coordinators who made this possible raising her confidence in them.

Moved to Britain at the age of 3 years with her parents, shairee got educated in the United Kingdom and chose to work as a nurse was aspirant to help the humanity from her earning as was advised by her parents in the younger age.

Narrating the story how she came to construct this far flung area school? She said a picture in social media showing the children getting education in open on the snow somewhere in Neelum Valley motivated her to construct the building for them and she started working overtime to save money.

She contacted some local people through a person of the area living in United Kingdom and started sending money to them for the purpose and after completion they informed her but she said it was unbelievable for her that such a beautiful building could be constructed with such a small amount and decided to travel to see herself.

While talking to APP a day after inauguration of the school here on Tuesday, she expressed her desire to construct more such schools in the territory from her own income and savings and said she was encouraged by the cooperation of the local friends in completion of this building with a very small amount and seeing young children studying in this building.

She said when she was a kid, her parents used to advise her to help other people when she would start earning and had a dream to work for the people of her native country which become true with the completion of this small project.

She said it was the matter of satisfaction that her savings had been used for a noble cause and she was encouraged to work more for betterment of education and health sectors in Pakistan particularly in AJK.

She said "If every Pakistani living abroad does the same; no child would remain out of school in the country and expressed optimism that others will follow her step bringing the betterment in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

