British Woman Diplomat Sexually Harassed In Chandigarh: Indian Media

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:44 PM

British woman diplomat sexually harassed in Chandigarh: Indian Media

A woman diplomat posted at the British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh, India was sexually harassed on Wednesday, while she was on her way to play tennis, Indian media reports said on Friday

According to a report carried by Hindustan Times, the 60-year old diplomat who assumed office February this year, in her complaint with police, said the incident took place when she left her residence in Sector 9 around 6.30 a.m. to walk towards Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA), near DAV College in Sector 10.

"I was walking past the residential houses when a motorcycle came up behind me. The rider hit me hard with his hand or something on my back. I shouted at him and ran after him but he sped away," the Hindustan Times report quoted her as telling the police.

"We can confirm that an official complaint has been registered and a police investigation is underway. We are grateful for the assistance provided by Chandigarh Police," the report further quoted a spokesperson at the commission as saying on condition of anonymity.

According to another report carried by Indian newspaper "The Tribune", a senior diplomat of the British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, was allegedly molested by a motorcycle-borne miscreant in Sector 10 on Wednesday morning.

The Tribune report also quoted the Spokesperson, British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh as saying, they confirm that an official complaint has been registered and a police investigation was underway.

The complainant raised the alarm and ran behind the suspect, but he managed to speed away, the report added.

