British's Royal Couple Flies Back To The UK

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:07 PM

British's royal couple flies back to the UK

Prince William and Princess Kate visited Pakistan for the first time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) After completing five-days official tour, Duke and Duchess of Britain Prince William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton left for the United Kingdom from Islamabad airport.

The British High Commissionerr Thomas Drew and other officials of the embassy were present there at Nur Khan airbase to see the Royal couple off.

The Royal couple had to reach in Islamabad yesterday night but could not reach due to nasty weather and their flight was diverted backc to Lahore from Islambad. The couple stayed at a local hotel in Lahore and left again for Islamabad on Friday mornng to finally fly to the UK.

Before flying to Islamabad, Prince William and his wife Kate once again visited SOS village in Lahore and spend few time with the children. On Thursday when they arrived in Lahore they first went to the SOS village of children and wished birthday to the children there.

The urdu words uttered by the princess on the occasion stunned many who were present there.

The Royal couple is on five-day visit of Pakistan from Oct 14 to Oct 18 and it was their fourth day in Lahore—which was quite busy as they visited National cricket academy, Badshahi Mosque and SOS village.
On their first day in Pakistan, Prince William said “salam” to all the participation in their reception and also thanked them by saying word “Shukria”.

In 2006, Prince Charless and his wife princess Camilla visited Pakistan. Princes Diana, the mother of prince William, visited Pakistan long before in 1996. She visited different areas and also raised funds for Shuakat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

