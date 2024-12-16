- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Broadband connectivity essential for transformation, economic growth: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Ra ..
Broadband Connectivity Essential For Transformation, Economic Growth: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 06:14 PM
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said broadband connectivity is a cornerstone of global transformation, driving economic and business growth, financial empowerment, social development, and innovation
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said broadband connectivity is a cornerstone of global transformation, driving economic and business growth, financial empowerment, social development, and innovation.
“This connectivity is important to health, safety, and welfare of the public” he said, while addressing the National Broadband Network (NBN) Forum 2024 Gigabit for all arranged by Huawei and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
He further remarked that broadband is the foundation upon which digital economy is built.
The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan has made remarkable progress in expanding broadband penetration but there are still millions who lack access to affordable and reliable broadband. “This digital divide is not just a technology issue; it is a societal challenge that demands urgent attention and action” he added.
He said that Pakistan’s population has exceeded 240 million and the demand for connectivity and digital services is on the rise. Gilani said, “It is our responsibility to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all Pakistanis have access to high-quality broadband services.”
Yousuf Raza Gilani said that parliament has crucial role to play as an enabler in this transformative journey.
“We are committed to providing comprehensive legislative support for the implementation of progressive policies to enhance efficiencies, remove barriers and encourage investment and innovation in the telecom sector” he said.
The Chairman said, by fostering a favorable environment for public-private partnerships, the country can drive the digital agenda and ensure the effective deployment of advanced technologies.
He underlined the need to address challenges like cybersecurity, data privacy and equitable access as the country make stride to adopt emerging technologies like 5G and 6G, Fiber Optic Advancement, Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy Innovations, and Space Technology.
He acknowledged the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, PTA and Huawei for jointly arranging this important event.
He said that the initiative brought together leaders, policymakers, and regulators to discuss key issues, challenges and opportunities concerning telecom sector.
“I take great pride in acknowledging the telecom industry as a mainstay of Pakistan’s economic development by driving digital transformation and fostering innovation”, he observed.
He called upon all the stakeholders to join hands for a connected future where every school has high-speed internet, where businesses can thrive in rural areas, and where every individual can participate in the digital economy.
He thanked the organizers for creating a platform that can drive meaningful change.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Centra ..
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology
Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
Asian markets struggle after more weak China data
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister announces provision of uniforms, jerseys to 5,000 students18 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticides seized18 minutes ago
-
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Minister of State for ..9 minutes ago
-
Assistant Account General holds open court at Nawabshah18 minutes ago
-
Special boy rescued19 minutes ago
-
No party or group can be allowed to create chaos: PML-N lawmakers19 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi for air ambulance to save lives in Kurram19 minutes ago
-
MPA visits working women hostel19 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam19 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security of education institutions19 minutes ago
-
PM to attend D-8 Summit in Egypt on Dec 18-2019 minutes ago
-
President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on polio workers29 minutes ago