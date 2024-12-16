Broadband connectivity essential for transformation, economic growth: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said broadband connectivity is a cornerstone of global transformation, driving economic and business growth, financial empowerment, social development, and innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said broadband connectivity is a cornerstone of global transformation, driving economic and business growth, financial empowerment, social development, and innovation.

“This connectivity is important to health, safety, and welfare of the public” he said, while addressing the National Broadband Network (NBN) Forum 2024 Gigabit for all arranged by Huawei and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

He further remarked that broadband is the foundation upon which digital economy is built.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan has made remarkable progress in expanding broadband penetration but there are still millions who lack access to affordable and reliable broadband. “This digital divide is not just a technology issue; it is a societal challenge that demands urgent attention and action” he added.

He said that Pakistan’s population has exceeded 240 million and the demand for connectivity and digital services is on the rise. Gilani said, “It is our responsibility to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all Pakistanis have access to high-quality broadband services.”

Yousuf Raza Gilani said that parliament has crucial role to play as an enabler in this transformative journey.

“We are committed to providing comprehensive legislative support for the implementation of progressive policies to enhance efficiencies, remove barriers and encourage investment and innovation in the telecom sector” he said.

The Chairman said, by fostering a favorable environment for public-private partnerships, the country can drive the digital agenda and ensure the effective deployment of advanced technologies.

He underlined the need to address challenges like cybersecurity, data privacy and equitable access as the country make stride to adopt emerging technologies like 5G and 6G, Fiber Optic Advancement, Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy Innovations, and Space Technology.

He acknowledged the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, PTA and Huawei for jointly arranging this important event.

He said that the initiative brought together leaders, policymakers, and regulators to discuss key issues, challenges and opportunities concerning telecom sector.

“I take great pride in acknowledging the telecom industry as a mainstay of Pakistan’s economic development by driving digital transformation and fostering innovation”, he observed.

He called upon all the stakeholders to join hands for a connected future where every school has high-speed internet, where businesses can thrive in rural areas, and where every individual can participate in the digital economy.

He thanked the organizers for creating a platform that can drive meaningful change.