UrduPoint.com

Broadband Subscribers Reach 116 Million

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Broadband subscribers reach 116 million

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The number of broadband subscribers has reached 116 million while the broadband penetration was recorded at 52.60 per cent by the end of April 2022.

As per detail available on the official site of the PTA website, Pakistan has around 193 million mobile phone users.

The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 113 million during the same period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Same SITE 3G 4G April Million

Recent Stories

Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

27 minutes ago
 Govt rejects notion of any delegation from Pakista ..

Govt rejects notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel

59 minutes ago
 World Milk Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

World Milk Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

1 hour ago
 FAO-UN delegation discussed with UVAS scientist to ..

FAO-UN delegation discussed with UVAS scientist to curb Lumpy Skin Disease

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.