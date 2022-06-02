Broadband subscribers reach 116 million

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The number of broadband subscribers has reached 116 million while the broadband penetration was recorded at 52.60 per cent by the end of April 2022.

As per detail available on the official site of the PTA website, Pakistan has around 193 million mobile phone users.

The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 113 million during the same period.