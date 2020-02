Broadcaster Noor Azhar Jaffery passes away

Renowned broadcaster and former Deputy Controller Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Noor Azhar Jaffery passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday after brief illness

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Renowned broadcaster and former Deputy Controller Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Noor Azhar Jaffery passed away in Hyderabad on Wednesday after brief illness. He was 75.

Noor Azhar Jaffery has also served as Programme Manager at PBC Hyderabad station from where he got retired from service in the year 2005 after completing his service on attaining age of 60 years.

Late Jaffery has survived two sons and a daughter to mourn his death. His funeral prayer will be offered here on Thursday and will be laid to rest in a local graveyard.