Broadcaster,senior journalist Syed Hayat Ali Shah Bukhari passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Renowned broadcaster, writer and senior journalist Syed Hayat Ali Shah Bukhari passed away here on Monday at the age of 72 years.

The family sources informed that Bukhari passed away here at his residence after fighting his ill health.

The notable writers, journalists and broadcasters including Hameed Abro, Syed Arshad Shah Bukhari, Javed Abro, Shamsuddin Baloch, Bilawal Malik and Bashir Jamali, besides family, friends and neighbors of Shah attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

He has been survived by his wife, a son and 4 daughters.

Shah was born on April 12, 1949, in Hatri, a rural area in Hyderabad, and acquired Primary education from a school in Hatri and matriculated from Noor Muhammad High School followed by his graduation from Sachal College.

He started his career in the Radio in 1967 as a drama artist and writer.

Shah contributed around 300 radio dramas from Karachi, Hyderabad and Khairpur stations.

He also wrote serials and solo plays for Pakistan Television network.

Shah began his career in Sindhi cinema from the movie Mehboob Mitha as an assistant director.

He remained news editor of the Sindhi daily Nijaat, which was based in Sukkur and in 1990 joined another Sindhi daily Ibarat.

The deceased also authored a book on his life but it could not be published.