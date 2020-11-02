UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broadcaster,senior Journalist Syed Hayat Ali Shah Bukhari Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:22 PM

Broadcaster,senior journalist Syed Hayat Ali Shah Bukhari passes away

Renowned broadcaster, writer and senior journalist Syed Hayat Ali Shah Bukhari passed away here on Monday at the age of 72 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Renowned broadcaster, writer and senior journalist Syed Hayat Ali Shah Bukhari passed away here on Monday at the age of 72 years.

The family sources informed that Bukhari passed away here at his residence after fighting his ill health.

The notable writers, journalists and broadcasters including Hameed Abro, Syed Arshad Shah Bukhari, Javed Abro, Shamsuddin Baloch, Bilawal Malik and Bashir Jamali, besides family, friends and neighbors of Shah attended the Namaz-e-Janaza.

He has been survived by his wife, a son and 4 daughters.

Shah was born on April 12, 1949, in Hatri, a rural area in Hyderabad, and acquired Primary education from a school in Hatri and matriculated from Noor Muhammad High School followed by his graduation from Sachal College.

He started his career in the Radio in 1967 as a drama artist and writer.

Shah contributed around 300 radio dramas from Karachi, Hyderabad and Khairpur stations.

He also wrote serials and solo plays for Pakistan Television network.

Shah began his career in Sindhi cinema from the movie Mehboob Mitha as an assistant director.

He remained news editor of the Sindhi daily Nijaat, which was based in Sukkur and in 1990 joined another Sindhi daily Ibarat.

The deceased also authored a book on his life but it could not be published.

Related Topics

Karachi Film And Movies Education Wife Hyderabad Sukkur Khairpur April Family From PTV

Recent Stories

Trump dismisses election eve polls, says 'really l ..

40 seconds ago

CDA intensifies anti-encroachment drive

41 seconds ago

Liberian govt worker self-immolates over unpaid sa ..

44 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates building of Khorfakkan C ..

11 minutes ago

World equities climb on eve of US election

3 minutes ago

Second COVID-19 Lockdown Devastating for UK Busine ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.