Broadening Of Tax-net Vital For Providing Better Facilities To Masses: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:01 PM

Broadening of tax-net vital for providing better facilities to masses: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the broadening of tax net was very important for enhancing the government's capacity in providing better facilities to masses.

The broadening of tax net would not only lessen the burden on existing taxpayers but would also enable the government to ensure the provision of education, health and other civic facilities in the country's far-flung areas, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi, and Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Yousaf Mobin here.

During the meeting matters relating to the measures for broadening of tax net, were discussed.

The Prime Minister said though the payment of tax was a national obligation, yet the restoration of taxpayers' confidence in this respect was very important.

He said the government was striving to bring in transparency in taxsystem so that every patriotic citizen could play his/her role in thecountry's progress and development.

