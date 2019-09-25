Broadening tax network imperative for uplifting health, education: Shibli Fraz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate , Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday underlined the need for broadening tax network in the country.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said expanding tax network was imperative for uplifting education and health sector.

He urged the rich segment of society to pay taxes so that improvement in education, health and other sectors could be made possible.

There was need to spend on health, education, industrial sectors besides reforms in the institutions, he added.

Expressing dismay over weak policies of the past governments, he said the people are facing price hike due to massive corruption made by the leaders of the past governments.

In reply to a question, he said the government presented the bill for increasing number of judges, but the Opposition rejected the bill.

He said that Opposition parties were interested in production orders of their leaders. The Opposition members don't have any concern with public affairs, he added.