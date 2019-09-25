UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broadening Tax Network Imperative For Uplifting Health, Education: Shibli Fraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:48 PM

Broadening tax network imperative for uplifting health, education: Shibli Fraz

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday underlined the need for broadening tax network in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday underlined the need for broadening tax network in the country.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said expanding tax network was imperative for uplifting education and health sector.

He urged the rich segment of society to pay taxes so that improvement in education, health and other sectors could be made possible.

There was need to spend on health, education, industrial sectors besides reforms in the institutions, he added.

Expressing dismay over weak policies of the past governments, he said the people are facing price hike due to massive corruption made by the leaders of the past governments.

In reply to a question, he said the government presented the bill for increasing number of judges, but the Opposition rejected the bill.

He said that Opposition parties were interested in production orders of their leaders. The Opposition members don't have any concern with public affairs, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Education Price Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.