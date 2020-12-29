Broader understanding needed among political leadership to curtail second wave of COVID-19 in the country

Curtailing the second wave of COVID 19 in the country requires a much broader understanding and agreement among political leadership at national level, said compilers of a report "Monitoring and Assessment of Pandemic Governance during November2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Curtailing the second wave of COVID 19 in the country requires a much broader understanding and agreement among political leadership at national level, said compilers of a report "Monitoring and Assessment of Pandemic Governance during November2020.

Part of a project Jointly undertaken by Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA) and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), the report sought beginning of the process on parliamentary level with a special session assessing the situation and instituting a robust parliamentary oversight of all matters related to COVID 19 in general and decision on choice (s) of vaccine in particular.

A serious effort at developing a broader consensus with active parliamentary oversight was suggested to help in bringing political legitimacy, focus and transparency to several aspects of the government's COVID 19 response, including the choice and procurement of vaccine (s).

The authors also emphasized that the urgency of adherence to SOPs can be reinforced only when contextualized in the global race to procure vaccine - a race that a poor country like Pakistan does not have resources to contest.

With an opposition that sees the government's move to enforce SOPs as political manoeuvering, country's fragile health system was cited to be at risk of crisis demanding a more focused and integrated effort to reach a minimum understanding among the political stakeholders, followed by a thorough and well coordinated awareness and sensitization campaign helping the government in putting together a successful COVID-19 response.

It was particularly mentioned that with an addition of 35,863 new conformed cases during the month of November, number of infections across the country rose from 333,093 on November one to 400,482 on November 31 (2020) and this is in the backdrop of the fact that the second wave is also considered more lethal as the number of deaths have also increased by 3,715.