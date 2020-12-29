UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broader Understanding Needed Among Political Leadership To Curtail Second Wave Of COVID-19 In The Country

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 10:17 PM

Broader understanding needed among political leadership to curtail second wave of COVID-19 in the country

Curtailing the second wave of COVID 19 in the country requires a much broader understanding and agreement among political leadership at national level, said compilers of a report "Monitoring and Assessment of Pandemic Governance during November2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Curtailing the second wave of COVID 19 in the country requires a much broader understanding and agreement among political leadership at national level, said compilers of a report "Monitoring and Assessment of Pandemic Governance during November2020.

Part of a project Jointly undertaken by Trust for Democratic education and Accountability (TDEA) and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), the report sought beginning of the process on parliamentary level with a special session assessing the situation and instituting a robust parliamentary oversight of all matters related to COVID 19 in general and decision on choice (s) of vaccine in particular.

A serious effort at developing a broader consensus with active parliamentary oversight was suggested to help in bringing political legitimacy, focus and transparency to several aspects of the government's COVID 19 response, including the choice and procurement of vaccine (s).

The authors also emphasized that the urgency of adherence to SOPs can be reinforced only when contextualized in the global race to procure vaccine - a race that a poor country like Pakistan does not have resources to contest.

With an opposition that sees the government's move to enforce SOPs as political manoeuvering, country's fragile health system was cited to be at risk of crisis demanding a more focused and integrated effort to reach a minimum understanding among the political stakeholders, followed by a thorough and well coordinated awareness and sensitization campaign helping the government in putting together a successful COVID-19 response.

It was particularly mentioned that with an addition of 35,863 new conformed cases during the month of November, number of infections across the country rose from 333,093 on November one to 400,482 on November 31 (2020) and this is in the backdrop of the fact that the second wave is also considered more lethal as the number of deaths have also increased by 3,715.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Poor Education November 2020 All From Government Agreement Race Opposition

Recent Stories

KP govt promoting interfaith harmony: Bangash

26 seconds ago

Pierre Cardin, fashion's savvy futurist

29 seconds ago

Moscow sees sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths in Novem ..

35 seconds ago

FO Spokesperson rejects allegations of forced conv ..

4 minutes ago

UK and Turkey sign 18 bn post-Brexit trade deal

4 minutes ago

'High' risk new virus variants will lead to more d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.