UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broadsheet Case Exposes Sharif's Family 76 Properties Worth 800 Million Dollars:Ch Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:53 PM

Broadsheet case exposes Sharif's family 76 properties worth 800 million dollars:Ch Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said broadsheet case was a new sensation that had exposed Nawaz Sharif family's 76 properties worth 800 million dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said broadsheet case was a new sensation that had exposed Nawaz Sharif family's 76 properties worth 800 million Dollar.

"The 76 properties of Nawaz Sharif's family have been valued at 800 million Dollars according to the broadsheet facts and this is what London court is also saying", the federal minister stated this in a tweet.

And they (Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz) ask to leave the matter of Nawaz Sharif's properties and move forward. How can we move forward leaving this issue, he questioned?:snk

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar London Family Million Court Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship 2021 ..

11 minutes ago

Eight violations of COVID-19 guidelines detected i ..

41 minutes ago

Pence Pays Tribute to Martin Luther King on 92nd B ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Continues Providing Support to Afghan Securit ..

3 minutes ago

MPAs concerned over increasing cases of child abdu ..

3 minutes ago

CDA to complete PWD underpass by end of April

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.