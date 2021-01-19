Broadsheet CEO asks for removal of Shahzad Akbar from the office

(@fidahassanain)

Kaveh Moussavi says Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability held a meeting with them and asked for his [own] share, showing his non-seriousness for investigation into the subject matter.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) Broadsheet Chief Executive (CEOf) Kaveh Moussavi on Tuesday asked for removal of Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar from the office.

Moussavi said Shahzad Akbar demanded his share in meeting with them.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters in London. Moussavi said that he revealed transfer of one billion Dollars four years ago but no action was taken so far.

“Astonishing thing is that Shahzad Akbar contacted us and we had a meeting with him. He [Shahzad Akbar] asked irrelative questions in the meeting. He asked for his share,” said Moussavi, pointing out that he was not serious about conducting investigation into the matter.

Broadsheet CEO said: “It should be asked from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Pakistan as to why they didn’t investigate the matter even after we alerted them,”.

He stated that idiots were part of every government and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove his “idiot minister”.

“Whenever we were close to finding secretly transferred money, the people who had transferred that money were informed by Pakistani government as a result of which they [those who transfer money] take actions before us. And it happened often,” he explained.

He also stated that NAB should compensate for the losses suffered by Broadsheet.

It may be mentioned here that Kaveh Moussavi is the head of Broadsheet, a British firm that recently won a lawsuit of more than 28 million dollars against Pakistan in a British court.

Broadsheet was hired during the tenure of former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in 2000 to trace the assets of 200 Pakistanis in Britain and United States . The government, later, cancelled the contract with Broadsheet.

Broadsheet had accused NAB of terminating the contract in 2003 and it also filed a 600 millioin Dollar lawsuit, with NAB claiming that it was 340 million dollars.