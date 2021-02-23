UrduPoint.com
Broadsheet Inquiry Commission Records Statements Of Four Former Chairmen Of NAB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:29 PM

Broadsheet inquiry commission records statements of four former chairmen of NAB

The commission of Inquiry on Broadsheet and other international cases has recorded the statements of four former chairmen of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The commission of Inquiry on Broadsheet and other international cases has recorded the statements of four former chairmen of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under oath.

In pursuance of the Cabinet Division's notification dated January 29, the commission commenced its proceedings with effect from February 9 on the availability of space and staff, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The commission summoned the relevant record from NAB, which had substantially been given to the commission. Further, three Federal Secretaries of the concerned Ministries were summoned along-with directions to appear with the record regarding the matters relating to the TORs of the Commission.

The concerned Secretaries have requested for further time for giving complete record to the commission and are scheduled to appear before the Commission this week.

Additionally, statements of the former Deputy High Commissioner, Pakistan's High Commission in London, former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice and a few other officers/ persons, who were associated with the Broad Sheet LLC matter had also been recorded. The witnesses had been further directed by the Commission that they might be required to appear again before the Commission, as and when needed.

