Broadsheet Inquiry Commission’s Report Unveils Zardari’s Swiss Cases

Broadsheet Inquiry Commission’s report unveils Zardari’s Swiss cases

The Commission has asked NAB to open record of Swiss cases involving former President Asif Ali Zardari and analyze the same for justice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari is in trouble again as record of Swiss cases against him has been found, Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report reveals.

The report says that the record of the Swiss cases have been found in the record room of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Commission in its report has asked NAB to de-seal the record involving former President Asif Ali Zardari, so that analysis of this record could be held again.

“NAB should de-seal this record and must analyze record of these cases,” report sent to Prime Minsiter Office said.

“This record involving ASif Ali Zardari should be opened,” it suggested to the anti-graft body.

The Commission in its report has earlierrevealed that record of $ 1.6m amount paid to Broadsheet was missing, the Sources said on Monday.

The Sources said that the report of the commission was submitted to Prime Minister Office.

Broadsheet Inquiry Commission headed by Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed is conducting proceedings on Broadsheet scandal.

In its report, the Commission said that all the files of relevant record which was much important for the ongoing inquiry were stolen from all places. It revealed that these files were stolen from the Ministries of Finance and law, Attorney General Office and from the office of High Commission of Pakistan in London. The report held that wrong payment could not be considered as negligence.

The Report comprising 500 pages was collected by Joint Secretary Zahid Maqsood at PM Office. So far, 26 witnesses recorded their statement to the Commission except a female legal consultant who did not appear before it despite that she was repeatedly summoned.

