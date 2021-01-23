UrduPoint.com
Broadsheet Issue Exposed Politics Of NRO, Says Shibli Faraz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:05 PM

Broadsheet issue exposed politics of NRO, says Shibli Faraz

The Federal Minister says that Broadsheet probe will prove Panama-II for the opposition

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the Broadsheet issue on Saturday exposed the politics of NRO and it would prove Panama-II for the opposition.

Shibli Faraz said that PML-N leaders were baffled and they could not misguide people with their lies.

He expressed these views in a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Islamabad on Saturday.

The Minister said the PDM has lost its spirit, and the opposition has been left with only disappointment, failure and humiliation.

He said those who wanted to dislodge an elected government have lost their own respect among people.

He said when Imran Khan Khan was establishing universities and cancer hospital for the underprivileged segments of the society, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari were constructing their palaces at Avenfield and Surrey by looting the poor.

He said Imran Khan was known for his firm resolve and steadfastness. Those who had plundered the national wealth would have to answer for it, he added

