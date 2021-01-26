Broadsheet issue investigation is not against the government rivals but criminals who had a role in causing massive financial and moral loss to the nation: Senator Shibli Faraz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Replying to questions from media persons, Senator Shibli Faraz stated that the Broadsheet issue investigation was not against the government rivals but criminals who had a role in causing massive financial and moral loss to the nation.

To a question, Shibli said that the government had already submitted a bill in the National Assembly and was mulling a constitutional amendment to make the Senate election process transparent and it would like to place the legislative bill before the opposition.

Appealing to the media not to give Broadsheet issue a political touch, he said that the government's objective through the Broadsheet inquiry commission was to let the nation know,how certain characters, resorted to political expediency and got NRO.

He continued that again these very characters touted 34 amendments in NAB law and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded pack-up of the anti-graft body.

The minister remarked that this was the only government, which opted for this difficult path to eradicate corruption and the prime minister waged a 22-year struggle against it and wanted open hearing of the foreign funding case. He added today, those who had tried to trap PTI, had themselves got entangled in the foreign funding case.

He said that Imran Khan was the only person, who launched a genuine political struggle while all others were hierarchical leaders.

"When a prime minister indulges in corruption, then his ministers and advisors and bureaucrats follow suit and this goes down in the entire system," he maintained.

Answering another question, he said that the government was opposed to any rise in cost of production for export industry with regards to supply of gas even for a short period of one or two months.

To a query, the minister expressed the hope that justice retired Azmat Saeed Shiekh would conduct the Broadsheet investigation, otherwise, there might have been a statement from him by now. He described him the best and most competent person for the job, having vast experience of NAB as well as the Supreme Court.

The minister said that the opposition was raising hue and cry over his name, as they knew he was and honest person and was capable of taking the matter to its logical end. He added TORs of the commission envisaged that any institution, individual or document could be summoned and sought.

About the import of Covid-19 vaccine, Shibli said the government would regulate its price and it would start pouring in next few days. All the related details, he added, would be shared with the media by the Ministry of health in a couple of days.