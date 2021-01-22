Broadsheet scandal proves country plagued by corruption: Rauf Hasan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Rauf Hasan said Friday that the Broadsheet scandal has proved that the country has been plagued by corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Rauf Hasan said Friday that the Broadsheet scandal has proved that the country has been plagued by corruption.

In a statement, he said that clean chit was given to those who looted national wealth under National Reconciliation Ordinance.

The SAPM said that safe passage was given to the criminals to escape accountability.

The Government had to pay Dollar 28.5 million to Broadsheet as a result of the corruption of the political elite.

The government has made public all the documents and court decisions related to the Broadsheet, he said .

He said that the inquiry committee under a former Supreme Court judge will present its recommendations to the government.