UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broadsheet Scandal Proves Country Plagued By Corruption: Rauf Hasan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Broadsheet scandal proves country plagued by corruption: Rauf Hasan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Rauf Hasan said Friday that the Broadsheet scandal has proved that the country has been plagued by corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Rauf Hasan said Friday that the Broadsheet scandal has proved that the country has been plagued by corruption.

In a statement, he said that clean chit was given to those who looted national wealth under National Reconciliation Ordinance.

The SAPM said that safe passage was given to the criminals to escape accountability.

The Government had to pay Dollar 28.5 million to Broadsheet as a result of the corruption of the political elite.

The government has made public all the documents and court decisions related to the Broadsheet, he said .

He said that the inquiry committee under a former Supreme Court judge will present its recommendations to the government.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court Scandal Dollar Criminals All Government Million Court Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

17 minutes ago

Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) S ..

22 minutes ago

Two million internally displaced by Sahel violence ..

2 minutes ago

Govt completing projects to facilitate people: min ..

2 minutes ago

Estonia Records 490 COVID-19 Cases, Country's Over ..

2 minutes ago

First Lady stresses mainstreaming of disabled pers ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.