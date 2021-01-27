ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Rauf Hassan Wednesday said the disclosures made by the United Kingdom based asset recovery firm Broadsheet were a charge sheet against the past rulers and their cronies.

The SAPM, in a statement, said the menace of corruption coupled with bad governance of decades had permeated the country's entire system and Prime Minister Imran Khan was utilizing all his energies to revive it and make the country prosperous and developed.

The prime minister had initiated actions against the corrupt mafias, which had formed a nexus and lined up against him to save their skins, he added.