UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broadsheet's Disclosures Charge Sheet Against Past Rulers, Cronies: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Broadsheet's disclosures charge sheet against past rulers, cronies: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Rauf Hassan Wednesday said the disclosures made by the United Kingdom based asset recovery firm Broadsheet were a charge sheet against the past rulers and their cronies.

The SAPM, in a statement, said the menace of corruption coupled with bad governance of decades had permeated the country's entire system and Prime Minister Imran Khan was utilizing all his energies to revive it and make the country prosperous and developed.

The prime minister had initiated actions against the corrupt mafias, which had formed a nexus and lined up against him to save their skins, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister United Kingdom All Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

5 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

21 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

1 hour ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

51 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

51 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.