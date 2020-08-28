UrduPoint.com
Broghil Festival On Sept 12

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:51 PM

Broghil Festival on Sept 12

The two-day Broghil Festival will now begin from September 12 at Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The two-day Broghil Festival will now begin from September 12 at Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district.

The two-day Broghil Festival was earlier scheduled for September 5 but the organizers changed the date due to the recent heavy rains and subsequent floods that wreaked havoc in the district. The festival will now kick off from September 12 and conclude on September 13.

Being organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department and the administration of Upper Chitral district, the festival will showcase various activities, including horse and yak polo, cricket, football, Buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional Games.

Buzkashi is the ancient Asian game in which a dead goat is being pulled by the player while riding on a horse. The yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and traditional food shows will be the main features of the festival.

Proper arrangements are being made for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture. A tent village will be established in Broghil to facilitate the participants and tourists.

Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kuramber Lake is said to be a biologically active lake supporting a wide range of diversity.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan Corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250km from Chitral city. Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mighty mountains are the main tourism potential of the area.

Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species. The valley has about 30 freshwater lakes of various sizes, which present breathtaking sights.

