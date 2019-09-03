UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Broghil Festival Postponed For A Week In Reverence Of Muharram

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:50 PM

Broghil festival postponed for a week in reverence of Muharram

The three days Broghil festival in Upper Chitral has been postponed for a week in reverence of Muharram ul Harram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The three days Broghil festival in Upper Chitral has been postponed for a week in reverence of Muharram ul Harram.

According to a press release of Tourism Department KP issued here on Tuesday, the festival will start from September 12 to 14, next.

Earlier the festival was planned for September 6 to 8. However, the dates of the festival were changed in reverence of observance of Muharram ul Harram.

Meanwhile, the authorities have finalized arrangements for the three-day Broghil Festival.

Being organized by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration, the festival will showcase various activities, including horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, cricket, football, buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games.

The organizers said that the yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and food shows will be the main features of the festival.

Provincial Senior Minister for sports and Tourism Atif Khan has directed the authorities of his department to join hands with the Upper Chitral district administration to make proper arrangements for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

The TCKP Managing Director, Junaid Khan, said that arrangements were being finalized for the event, hoping that this year a large number of tourists were expected to visit the far-off area of Chitral to enjoy the festival.

He said that tangible steps were being taken to hold the festival in a befitting manner to lure more tourists and visitors to this part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"A tent village will be established in Broghil to facilitate the tourists," the official said, adding that opportunities were also being explored for tourists to participate in the thrilling adventure tourism activities in the remote scenic spot.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Music Polo Visit Marathon Chitral Junaid Khan September Event From Race Muharram

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

36 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

51 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

51 minutes ago

Women Have Right to Be Represented in Sudanese Tra ..

1 minute ago

EU Energy Chief Says Held Productive Talks With Ne ..

1 minute ago

UN Study Claims UK Can Lose Over $16 Billion Worth ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.