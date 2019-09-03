Broghil festival postponed for a week in reverence of Muharram

The three days Broghil festival in Upper Chitral has been postponed for a week in reverence of Muharram ul Harram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The three days Broghil festival in Upper Chitral has been postponed for a week in reverence of Muharram ul Harram.

According to a press release of Tourism Department KP issued here on Tuesday, the festival will start from September 12 to 14, next.

Earlier the festival was planned for September 6 to 8. However, the dates of the festival were changed in reverence of observance of Muharram ul Harram.

Meanwhile, the authorities have finalized arrangements for the three-day Broghil Festival.

Being organized by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration, the festival will showcase various activities, including horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, cricket, football, buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games.

The organizers said that the yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and food shows will be the main features of the festival.

Provincial Senior Minister for sports and Tourism Atif Khan has directed the authorities of his department to join hands with the Upper Chitral district administration to make proper arrangements for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

The TCKP Managing Director, Junaid Khan, said that arrangements were being finalized for the event, hoping that this year a large number of tourists were expected to visit the far-off area of Chitral to enjoy the festival.

He said that tangible steps were being taken to hold the festival in a befitting manner to lure more tourists and visitors to this part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"A tent village will be established in Broghil to facilitate the tourists," the official said, adding that opportunities were also being explored for tourists to participate in the thrilling adventure tourism activities in the remote scenic spot.