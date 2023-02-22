Broken fences on motorway serious threat to public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The broken fences on various spots of motorways allow people and their animals to cross at will, which not only poses a serious threat to the lives of the people and animals involved, but also to motorists who may not be able to avoid the repercussions.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday an official of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said, "Most of these fences are not stolen but instead broken by people looking for a convenient passage for themselves and their animals. He said that broken fences pose a serious threat to the safety of motorists as animals could wander onto the motorway at any time, causing major accidents." He said that some criminal elements also attempt to steal the metallic fences and sell them at cheaper prices. He informed that the Motorway Police arrested a gang red-handed near Jaranwala on Motorway M2 this week which was trying to steal the fence from an area of one kilometer.

He said," During patrolling, strict action is taken against culprits who break the fences and endanger lives of citizens." "The issue of broken fences along the motorway is a serious concern for the NHMP, who are responsible for ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians," the NHMP official said.

"Patrols are carried out along the motorway but it is difficult to keep a watchful eye on every section of the road, particularly in remote or less populated areas," the officials added.

The NHMP official revealed that one stretch of the motorway, spanning 50 kilometers, has only four to five patrolling vehicles which made it difficult for police to monitor the road in a traditional way.

"In light of this, the NHMP has requested the National Highway Authority (NHA) to explore solutions for the problem", he added.

He further explained that the NHMP had been working closely with the National Highway Authority to explore technological solutions to this problem.

However, the official noted that technology alone cannot solve this problem and he called on the public to help NHMP for keeping the motorway safe by reporting any suspicious activity or incidents involving broken fences.

He also emphasized, "It is the responsibility of all citizens to act responsibly and help ensure the safety of others on the road." He said, "As the NHMP and National Highway Authority will work to find a solution to this problem but meanwhile motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant while using the motorway." At the same time, travelers have stressed the urgency of finding a solution, stating that the safety of motorists and their passengers should be the top priority of road management authorities.

