Broken water pipeline irks residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The broken 8-inch main water supply pipeline was creating inconvenience for the residents of Saidpur Scheme area which speaks of the negligence of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

A resident Sheikh Abdul Shakoor told APP, that the line was broken a week ago and the residents lodged complain with WASA for its repairing the authority had not taken any action till now.

He said due to the leakage, the water gathered in ditches creating problems for the residents.

When contacted the WASA official. he said the broken pipeline would be repaired soon.

The residents demanded the authorities concerned to repair of pipeline immediately, otherwise they would stage a protest against WASA .