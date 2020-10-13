UrduPoint.com
Brothel Busted; Five Including Two Women Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

Brothel busted; five including two women arrested

The police busted a brothel and arrested five accused including two women who were allegedly involved in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The police busted a brothel and arrested five accused including two women who were allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to police, Mandra Police, on tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted five person namely Aftab Iqbal, Yasir Mehmood, Imran Anwar and two women.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

