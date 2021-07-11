Brothel busted; Six including two women arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday busted a brothel and arrested six accused including two women, allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and netted four namely Asghar, Asif, Khurram, and Sulman and two women namely Sajida and Shumaila.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.