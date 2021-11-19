'Brothel' busted, three arrested

Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested three women, allegedly involved in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested three women, allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to the police spokesman, New Town Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted three women namely Zubaida Bibi, Ruktaj Bibi and Nusrat Bibi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.