'Brothel' Busted, Three Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

'Brothel' busted, three arrested

Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested three women, allegedly involved in immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested three women, allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to the police spokesman, New Town Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted three women namely Zubaida Bibi, Ruktaj Bibi and Nusrat Bibi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

