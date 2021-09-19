Brothel busted; three including a woman arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested three including a woman, allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to police spokesman, Airport Police acting on tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted three namely Ali Raza, Arshad Mehmood and Rani Bibi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police team and directed to take strict action against lawbreakers.