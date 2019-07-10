Brothel raided, five arrested in Rawalpindi

The Police raided a brothel and arrested five accused who were allegedly involved in immoral activities on Wednesday, police spokesman informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Police raided a brothel and arrested five accused who were allegedly involved in immoral activities on Wednesday, police spokesman informed.

Acting on a tip-off, Airport police raided at a house and arrested five accused including three women involved in immoral activities.

Those who were arrested identified as Naushervan, Muhammad Irfan, Maria, Iqra and saba.

The police have registered separate cases against all and started investigation.