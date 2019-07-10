Brothel Raided, Five Arrested In Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:44 PM
The Police raided a brothel and arrested five accused who were allegedly involved in immoral activities on Wednesday, police spokesman informed
Acting on a tip-off, Airport police raided at a house and arrested five accused including three women involved in immoral activities.
Those who were arrested identified as Naushervan, Muhammad Irfan, Maria, Iqra and saba.
The police have registered separate cases against all and started investigation.