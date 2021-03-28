UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brothel Raided, Four Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Brothel raided, four arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested 4 accused including two women involved in prostitution in the limits of Gujjar Khan Police Station here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Gujjar Khan police had arrested 04 accused including 02 women involved in the heinous business of prostitution.

The arrested accused include Tahir Abbas, Muhammad Shabbir and others.

A case has been registered against the accused.

SP Saddar Division said that prostitution was a heinous crime which was pushing the youth towards moral degradation and action should be taken against such criminal elements.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Saddar Criminals Women Sunday Moral

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

2 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

4 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.