Brothel raided, four arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested 4 accused including two women involved in prostitution in the limits of Gujjar Khan Police Station here on Sunday.

The arrested accused include Tahir Abbas, Muhammad Shabbir and others.

A case has been registered against the accused.

SP Saddar Division said that prostitution was a heinous crime which was pushing the youth towards moral degradation and action should be taken against such criminal elements.