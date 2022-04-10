Brothel raided, four booked

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Sunday have busted a brothel and arrested four persons including two women, allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to the police spokesman, New Town Police acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted four persons.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal said that prostitution was a heinous crime which pushes the youth towards moral degradation and action would be taken against such criminals and anti social elements.