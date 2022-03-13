Brothel raided, seven arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police have busted a brothel and arrested seven persons including three women, allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to the police spokesman, Bani Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted seven persons.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal said that prostitution is a heinous crime which pushes the youth towards moral degradation and action will be taken against such criminal and anti social elements.