Brothel raided, six arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested six persons including three women, allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to the police spokesman, Saddar Barooni Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted six accused identified as Amir, Jaman Khan, Ijaz and three women.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

SP Saddar directed the police officers to continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars. He said that prostitution is a heinous crime that pushes the young generation towards moral degradation.