Open Menu

Brother Accused Of Murder And Assaulting Sister Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Brother accused of murder and assaulting sister arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A man accused of assaulting and killing his 15-year-old step sister in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station arrested here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the accused confessed torturing his step sister in the absence of mother and later killed her by putting a noose around her neck.

The police have received information that a 15-year-old girl committed suicide in Bagashikhan area. ASP Dr. Zainab Ayub, SHO Rawat along with the police force rushed to the spot immediately. Initially, the accused tried to prove it suicide.

Investigations were carried out and evidence collected, but the case turned out to be a murder.

The police took the accused into custody where he revealed his crime.

An autopsy has been conducted on the body. A case of the incident has been filed on the complaint of the victim's mother.

The accused will be challaned to the court with concrete evidence to bring the culprit to justice, the spokesman added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated ASP Saddar Dr. Zainab Ayub, SHO Rawat and the team foreffectively investigating the heinous crime and uncovering the facts.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Suicide Man Saddar Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

5 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

9 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

19 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

20 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

20 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan