Brother accused of murder and assaulting sister arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A man accused of assaulting and killing his 15-year-old step sister in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station arrested here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the accused confessed torturing his step sister in the absence of mother and later killed her by putting a noose around her neck.

The police have received information that a 15-year-old girl committed suicide in Bagashikhan area. ASP Dr. Zainab Ayub, SHO Rawat along with the police force rushed to the spot immediately. Initially, the accused tried to prove it suicide.

Investigations were carried out and evidence collected, but the case turned out to be a murder.

The police took the accused into custody where he revealed his crime.

An autopsy has been conducted on the body. A case of the incident has been filed on the complaint of the victim's mother.

The accused will be challaned to the court with concrete evidence to bring the culprit to justice, the spokesman added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated ASP Saddar Dr. Zainab Ayub, SHO Rawat and the team foreffectively investigating the heinous crime and uncovering the facts.