Brother allegedly kills sister in khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

A person opened fire and allegedly killed his sister at Khooh Hiraj wala Kabirwala on Saturday

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :A person opened fire and allegedly killed his sister at Khooh Hiraj wala Kabirwala on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a person opened fire and allegedly killed his sister 24 years old Sumaira bibi w/o Ansar Nadeem over unknown reasons.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Civil hospital.

APP /sak1215 hrs