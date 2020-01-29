Brother and sister die, 3 collapse after consuming toxic breakfast in Charsadda

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A boy and his sister died while condition of their mother and two siblings got deteriorated when they consumed some toxic food in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda district on Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred when a family purportedly consumed some toxic breakfast in Tangi tehsil resulting in death to a 12-year-old boy named Taimur and his 10-year-old sister Sania.

The condition of their mother and two siblings also got worsened after taking the breakfast. The local people rushed them to Tehsil Hospital Tangi where samples from the ill-fated boy and his sister were sent to laboratory for examination.

Hospital sources said condition of the mother and two children was also unstable. Police said real cause behind the casualties would be determined once the post-mortem report is received.