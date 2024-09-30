Brother Arrested For Allegedly Killing Sister Over Social Media Video
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Tor Dheer police on Monday arrested a person for allegedly killing his sister for filming a social media video of herself.
According to police, the accused Abu Mubasir killed her sister a month before for allegedly making a social media video and later dumped her dead body in a canal.
The police upon recovering the dead body of the deceased started investigation into blind murder case and after a month long investigation on scientific grounds traced the accused.
The police said that the accused brother killed his sister for making a video for social media platform Tik Tok.
APP/adi
