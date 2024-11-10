Brother Arrested For Brutal Murder Of Sister Over Land Dispute In Attock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A man was arrested on Sunday for stoning his married sister, Gull Meena, to death over a land dispute, in Attock's Sarka area .
According to police sources, the victim, a Karachi resident had returned to her hometown to visit her parents.
Police found Meena's body in a corn field on October 29.
After registering a murder case, investigators discovered the killer was none other than Meena's own brother, Gullber Khan.
During interrogation, Khan confessed to the heinous crime, motivated by his sister's demand for her share of family land.
