Brother arrested for honor killing of his sister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Police arrested a brother who killed his sister in the name of honor a week ago in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station.

The accused identified as Usman escaped after shooting and killing his sister Sobia.

The accused was depressed that his sister had divorced her husband.

Kallar Syedan Police arrested the accused by using scientific methods and human intelligence.

On the same day, three suspects involved in another incident of a triple murder, father Muhammad Wazir, 02 sons Yasir and Ismail, were arrested yesterday.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the accused will be challaned and punished adding that the accused involved in such a heinous crime will be brought to justice.