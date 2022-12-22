Brother asks KP Polices to arrest killers

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM

A victim of a murdered brother from district Mardan on Thursday urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief to provide him justice as the killers of his brother were still at large despite the passage of nine months of the incident.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :

Addressing a press conference here, the victim Fawad Ali s/o Wazir Faqir while telling his plight said that he was working in fields along with his brother in Lond Khawar Badarago area in district Mardan on April 19, 2022 when the accused Salim and his son Mushtaq showered bullets at them with automatic weapons killing his brother on spot.

He said luckily he remained unhurt in the incident of firing, adding that the accused escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

He said an FIR was lodged with local police station under section 302, 324 and 34 on the same day but unfortunately both the accused were not arrested rather they roam in the village freely while carrying illegal weapons.

The victim said that he had also lodged an online complaint at KP police online complaint desk on August 16, 2022 and was marked to DSP Takhat Bhai but to no use.

He urged the police chief to take notice of his complaint and order the local police to arrest the culprits and provide him justice.

