Brother Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Day After Killing Two Step Brothers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Brother dies of cardiac arrest day after killing two step brothers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A man accused of killing his two step brothers over a domestic dispute died of cardiac arrest in police custody in Abdul Hakeem area, police said on Monday.

According to police, accused Munir Abbas had killed his two step brothers Qaisar Abbas and Nasir Abbas after one of the deceased brothers had turned down his proposal regarding marriage of accused’s son to his daughter. Angered by the refusal, the accused allegedly shot at his two younger brothers and also attacked them with sharp edged weapon at Mohallah Sheraz Abad in Abdul Hakeem Sunday last.

He was arrested along with the weapon of killing, police said.

On Monday, police spokesman said that accused’s condition worsened at 9am and he was rushed to Rural Health Center (RHC) Abdul Hakeem where he died of cardiac arrest while under treatment few hours later.

His postmortem examination was under process and further legal proceedings were in progress, the spokesman concluded.

APP/qbs/ifi

