Brother held for killing sister over property

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man for killing his sister over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Race Course area.

police spokesman told here Sunday, Abid had killed his sister 03 weeks ago and pretended to be a natural death.

The victim's mother filed a case and took the stance that her son strangulated his sister to death merely to usurp her big house.

The Race Course police revealed the real facts that the body was found in the kitchen of a house and the accused had confessed that he did so because of the fear of the people as the dead body could not be thrown anywhere.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that the accused would be brought to court with concrete evidence and would be punished.