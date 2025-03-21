Brother-in-law Allegedly Tortured, Tied With Ropes In Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 07:35 PM
Police say incident took place in Lahore’s Satu Katla area, where accused Ali Hassan tied his brother-in-law and subjected him to severe torture
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- March 21st, 2025) A shocking video on Friday emerged showing a man being brutally tortured by his brother-in-law after being tied with ropes in Lahore.
The police said that the incident took place in Lahore’s Satu Katla area, where accused Ali Hassan tied his brother-in-law and subjected him to severe torture.
Upon receiving the report, the police acted immediately and arrested the suspect.
After receiving the video yesterday, the police swiftly registered an FIR (No. 991/25) and took the suspect into custody.
The officials stated that the suspect assaulted his brother-in-law over a domestic dispute.
The incident occurred two days ago in the Satu Katla police precinct, where the victim, Yusuf, was taken to his in-laws' house under the pretense of visiting his wife’s family.
However, he was then tied up and severely beaten over family disagreements.
The DIG operations emphasized that the strict action is being taken against those who take the law into their own hands. He reiterated that there is a zero-tolerance policy for the individuals endangering citizens' lives and property.
