Brother-in-law in Lahore Motorway gang-rape case surrenders to police

Abbas who is brother-in-law of Waqarul Hassan—the co-accused in Lahore Motorway gang-rape surrendered to Sheikhupura police, saying that he has nothing to do with main suspect Abid Ali.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) Abbas, the brother-in-law of Waqarul Hassan, co-accused in Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, surrendered himself before the law, the police said on Monday.

The police said that Abbas surrendered himself to Sheikhupura police.

Abbas was using the phone SIM issued on the CNIC of Waqarul Hassan, co-accused in gang rape case.

However, he denied his role in the said case, saying that he had nothing to do with Abid Ali-the main suspect in the case. He said Abid asked him to get him a job and they both used to work together in a street mill and he last contracted Abid 10 or 12 days ago.

“ I met Abid before Eid-ul-Azha,” said Abbas while recording his statement to police.

He added: “ We met because he made me a job offer,”.

Another suspect who was in contact with main suspect Abid Ali in gang-rape case was arrested, the police claimed on Monday.

The police said that the suspect was arrested from Depalpur and confessed that he was involved in gang-rape at the place where French woman was gang raped from Gujranwala to Lahore.

“The suspect has confessed that he has been involved in gang rape of the woman travelling from Gujranwala to Lahore,” the police said.

Earlier, talking to a tv, the people who belong to the native village of Abid Ali, Chak-260 HR in Fort Abbas Tehsil, said that victims in most cases had reconciled with Abid Ali due to the fear factor.

Abid, son of Akbar Ali, was named in a case (13/264) registered in Fort Abbas Police Station. Besides Abdi Ali, his four accomplices were also named in this case. In this case, Abid Ali and his accomplices had allegedly raped a woman and her daughter in front of their family members.

On Saturday, Aurat marchers took out rallies and staged protest demonstrations in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to press for their demands seeking justice for rape victims and urged authorities to remove the Lahore CCPO for his indecent and inappropriate statements that blamed the victim instead of criminals for the rape incident.