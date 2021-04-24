Brother in law of senior journalist passes away

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Dr. Mirza Mohammad Qadeer Baig, 80, brother in law of Rashid Ali Khan, senior journalist and former Bureau Chief of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Karachi, who passed away in Britain due to heart failure, was laid to rest on Friday evening at Scholemoor Cemetery Bradford.

Earlier his Namaz-i-Janaza was offered at the JTI Victor Street Masjid.

The deceased leaves behind three sons and a daughter to mourn.