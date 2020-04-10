UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brother In Law Of Sindh Chief Minister Succumbs To Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Brother in Law of Sindh Chief Minister succumbs to Covid-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Syed Mehdi Shah, a senior bureaucrat and also the brother in law of Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a local hospital here on Thursday night.

The deceased with a history of visiting Iran, on his return some three weeks ago had to be immediately hospitalized due to his health condition, when necessary investigations established him to be inflicted with the viral infection.

He was on ventilator for quite some and finally succumbed to the infection that has assumed pandemic status almost around the world.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Iran Died Murad Ali Shah Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

36 minutes ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

9 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

1 hour ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.