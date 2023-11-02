Brother in law shoots Basharat Dogar

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Well-known political and social personality Basharat Ali Dogar was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-law over financial matters in the limits of Sheikh Fazal police station on Thursday.

Police sources said that the accused managed to escape from the scene after shooting his brother in law.

According to the details, Sardar Basharat Ali Dogar, a well-known political and social figure resident of Chak no 104/E-B was present at his house when his brother-in-law Muhammad Irfan alias Buta Dogar came with his nephews Waqas and Fawad and opened fire indiscriminately and allegedly killed him, police said.

Police stated that the accused Irfan had a dispute with the deceased's brothers residing in Kuwait over a more than Rs 40 lac and the accused used to ask the deceased to pay this amount.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the autopsy, police said.

aaj/mjk